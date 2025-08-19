Prepare for scattered, afternoon rain today

Impacts over the next three days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SCATTERED RAIN: Best odds (40%) between 2pm & 7pm

IMPACTS: Minor street flooding, slower evening commute

STILL HOT: Temps still make the upper-90s

FORECAST

Rain chances return today, with scattered afternoon activity. Per usual, it won’t be for everyone, but coverage is forecast to be around 40%.

TODAY’S FORECAST

We’ll begin with quiet conditions, with clouds building by midday. Showers and a few storms will develop during the afternoon hours. It’ll be hit-or-miss activity and brief, heavy rainfall is possible. Gusty winds with any stronger storms may also occur.

** This may impact school pick-up, after-school activities, and the evening commute.

Most of the activity will die down after sunset. Meantime, temps will still reach the upper-90s by the early afternoon.

Future radar for 5pm today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE RAIN AHEAD

Wednesday should also bring a round of afternoon downpours. However, it is Thursday that presents our best chance for rain (60%). Despite the higher rain chance, do know it will NOT be raining all day. We’ll just see the radar get somewhat busy during the second half of the day.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

HOW MUCH COULD WE SEE

Through Friday, 1-2″ will be possible in isolated spots. That said, most of us can expect lower totals. In this case, it’ll be luck of the draw.

Potential rainfall over the next three days (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS