Pay raises for all Edgewood ISD staff approved by board

SAN ANTONIO – The Edgewood Independent School District Board of Trustees approved wage raises for all staff during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The raise will go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The following adjustments were approved in the meeting on Tuesday:

Teachers will see an average raise of 7.17%

Other employees will see a 2% average raise

The minimum hourly wage will increase to $15.50

Levels One and Two auxiliary and paraprofessional staff will see a pay equity adjustment of 3.08%

“The approval of the compensation plan tonight reflects our board’s commitment to fairness and our administration’s dedication to finding solutions that uplift those who serve our District,” EISD board President Dr. James Hernandez said in the Facebook post. “While some increases may be modest, every employee is deeply valued, and we will continue working toward equitable compensation for all.”

The wage adjustments were approved unanimously with no discussion when the Board of Trustees made a motion to approve the item, as well as several others, on the Consent Agenda.

Hernandez spoke about the compensation adjustments after the motion was passed.

“Our educators and staff are the heart of this district,” he said. “Every role, from classroom teachers to bus drivers, cafeteria workers to instructional aids, contributes to the success of our students and the strength of our community. We see you, we value you and we thank you.”

At the same meeting, a woman was escorted out in handcuffs after speaking past her allotted time. Maribel Gardea, 42, has been charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and interrupting a meeting, court records show.

