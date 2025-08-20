Together, we can nourish San Antonio: Join KSAT Community, SA Food Bank in September

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank to combat hunger during the annual September event: Hunger Action Month.

The month highlights ways to bring hope through giving food, time, money or raising your voice.

Fighting hunger requires the heart of the entire community. The San Antonio Food Bank provides nourishment to more than 100,000 people each week, and your support can help keep that vital assistance going.

Volunteers play a crucial role in providing resources. Collaboration is key to building stronger communities and ending hunger.

Join us in the fight against hunger and help us “Nourish in Numbers” for a healthier, stronger San Antonio.

Every contribution counts — whether it’s food, money, time, or raising awareness. Your involvement, no matter how small, can make a difference.

Donate the 12 Most Wanted Items at participating RBFCU locations:

Throughout September, you can donate any of the San Antonio Food Bank’s 12 Most Wanted Items at participating RBFCU branches.

Look for the signature red barrels inside these locations. Donations will help feed hope and help neighbors in need.

Bandera Pointe, 11432 W. Loop 1604 N.

Bitters, 2514 N. Loop 1604 W. (at Bitters Road)

Broadway, 8539 Broadway

Brooks, 3181 Goliad Road

Culebra, 10567 Culebra Road

Encino Commons, 21910 U.S. Highway 281 North

Gold Canyon, 2080 North Loop 1604 East (at Gold Canyon Road)

Marshall Road, 23737 Bulverde Road (at Marshall Road)

Mission South, 201 Southwest Military Drive

Potranco, 10581 Potranco Road

Rigsby, 2202 Semlinger Road

South San, 8159 Interstate 35 South (at Barlite Boulevard)

Summit, 6475 Baywater Drive (at N.W. Loop 410)

Thousand Oaks, 12307 Nacogdoches Road

Windcrest, 7720 Interstate 35 North Frontage Road (at Galahad Drive)

Woodlake, 7649 FM 78 (at Walzem Road)

Northcliffe, 22015 Interstate 35 North

Schertz, 4980 FM 3009

Austin Hwy, 1032 Austin Hwy

The following is a mission statement from the food bank’s website:

“The San Antonio Food Bank takes pride in fighting hunger, feeding hope in our 29-county service area. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, adults should not have to choose between a hot meal and utilities, nor a seniors sacrifice medical care for the sake of a meal.

“Founded in 1980, the San Antonio Food Bank has quickly grown to serve 100,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Texas. Our focus is for clients to have food for today, but to also have the resources to be self-sufficient in the future.”