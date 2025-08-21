Six Flags Fiesta Texas to host final auditions for Fright Fest on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to get paid to scare people, you have one last chance to join the fun.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host the final auditions for Fright Fest at its Entertainment Rehearsal Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 23.

The theme park said it is looking for performers of all experience levels to fill roles as scare actors, stage managers and gate keepers.

Interested candidates can park for free in the Six Flags Employment Center lot and enter through the Security Ranger Station. They will be asked to join a registration table near the Entertainment Rehearsal Hall.

According to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, no advance registration is required. Performers of all backgrounds can arrive anytime during posted audition hours.

Fright Fest takes place from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

