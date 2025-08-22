Piece of ZDT Amusement Park to live on with new Jungle Jam Xtreme

ZDT Amusement Park first opened in 2007. Its owners say dwindling attendance contributed to their decision to close it.

SEGUIN, Texas – The day after ZDT’s Amusement Park permanently closed, the park shared on social media that “a piece of ZDT’s will live on.”

The amusement park said on Facebook that it’s “so excited to share that a piece of ZDT’s will live on thanks to our new friends, the Guenthers!”

Jungle Jam Xtreme was tagged in the post.

ZDT’s Amusement Park closed on Aug. 17, 2025, after 18 years of operation. The park initially opened in Seguin back in 2007.

Jungle Jam Xtreme will feature a jungle playground, an arcade, a climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course and more activities.

An opening date for Jungle Jam Xtreme has not yet been announced. However, it will be located at the former location of the ZDT’s Amusement Park in Seguin.

