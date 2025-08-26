ME’s office identifies father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide on Southeast Side

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Dewitt Avenue near Whitney Avenue and Blue Wing Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two men who police say were found dead in a Southeast Side driveway in an apparent murder-suicide.

Carlos Mora, 31, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said Monday night. His death was ruled a homicide.

His father, Chris Mora, 60, died after shooting himself, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a suicide.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12200 block of Dewitt Avenue near Whitney Avenue and Blue Wing Road.

San Antonio police said a caller found the two men with gunshot wounds.

In an SAPD preliminary report, officers believe Chris Mora shot Carlos Mora and then shot himself since there was a gun located near his body.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

