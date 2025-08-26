SAPD identifies 3 officers who shot, killed man during apparent mental health call

Officers were initially responding to a stabbing call just after midnight at the Knight’s Inn in the 4000 block of East Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified the three officers who shot at and killed a man during an apparent mental health call late Saturday night.

In a Tuesday news release, SAPD said Kevin Nguyen, William O’Brien and Samuel Whiteside were the officers who fired their weapons at a Knights Inn located in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, near Interstate 10.

Nguyen, O’Brien and Whiteside each have two years of service with SAPD, the department said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched on the apparent mental health call at the Knights Inn at approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday.

An SAPD preliminary report said the man was inside one of the rooms, cutting himself with a cutting instrument.

In an update near the scene of the shooting, SAPD Chief William McManus initially said the three officers responded to the call from someone else in the hotel room.

However, none of SAPD’s subsequent reports mentions any other individuals involved in the incident.

When the officers arrived and began speaking to the man, police said he threatened and charged towards them while still holding the cutting instrument in hand.

Nguyen, O’Brien and Whiteside then fired their weapons, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

The department said the officers have since been placed on administrative duty until further notice.

On Monday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Justin Hernandez, 34. The office ruled Hernandez’s death as a homicide.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and the department’s internal affairs team will conduct separate investigations on the shooting.

The findings of both investigations will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, per SAPD protocol.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Resources can also be found at the link here.

