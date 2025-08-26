Show us your cute pups for International Dog Day

A KSAT Connect image of Riley & Molly, taken by Adeina.

SAN ANTONIO – Here at KSAT, we love all the good doggos out there. We want to see your pup for International Dog Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Be your furry friend’s “pupparazzo” and show us those “paw-traits” through KSAT Connect. Feel free to attach a comment, so we can get to know your dog.

Here are a few “paws-tastic” photos from KSAT Connect.

Blaze TaraG Blaze 2 hours ago 0 Fort Sam Houston

Not sure how to upload? Here’s how to share photos on KSAT Connect:

The first step is to open your KSAT News app or the KSAT Connect website

On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect.

After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.

Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.

Select “Pets” for both the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Submitting photos or videos can give your furry friends some spotlight on-air as well.