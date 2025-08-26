Skip to main content
Local News

Show us your cute pups for International Dog Day

Submit pictures of your dog and they may be shared on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

A KSAT Connect image of Riley & Molly, taken by Adeina. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Here at KSAT, we love all the good doggos out there. We want to see your pup for International Dog Day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Be your furry friend’s “pupparazzo” and show us those “paw-traits” through KSAT Connect. Feel free to attach a comment, so we can get to know your dog.

Here are a few “paws-tastic” photos from KSAT Connect.

Blaze
TaraG

Blaze

0
Fort Sam Houston
Happy National Pets Day from Gino, Gypsy, Buster and Chocolate!
Tina Cruz

Happy National Pets Day from Gino, Gypsy, Buster and Chocolate!

0
Far North Central
Happy National Dog Day from Brennan!
Gcolon240

Happy National Dog Day from Brennan!

0
Culebra Park

Not sure how to upload? Here’s how to share photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select “Pets” for both the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Submitting photos or videos can give your furry friends some spotlight on-air as well.

