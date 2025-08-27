San Antonio man charged in 2018 live shark theft now linked to string of other crimes

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man who made headlines after the theft of a live shark from the San Antonio aquarium is now facing charges in connection with a string of new crimes.

Antone Shannon, 45, who was also known as Anthony Shannon, was arrested in Atascosa County this week for the second time recently.

According to Sheriff Jake Guerra, Shannon was arrested on theft charges in June, accused of stealing a tractor and boat.

His arrest Tuesday was related to the theft of a welder, which was taken around the same time as the other items.

“I think this individual’s been coming in here routinely, leaving Bexar County, coming into here in Atascosa and looking for easy targets,” Guerra said. “The investigation is ongoing, but I think there’s probably going to be more.”

Guerra said criminals mistakenly believe that Atascosa County is a place to easily commit crimes and get away with it. However, he said his detectives work doggedly to catch them.

He described Shannon as a “career criminal,” and court records seem to support that. Those records show several other arrests for him in San Antonio.

In one case this past March, Shannon was accused of shoplifting at a Walmart on the North Side, stealing a list of items, including a stereo speaker, freezer, degreaser and ammunition.

One other item on that list suggests a common theme for the suspected shark thief. He was accused of stealing a Shark brand vacuum cleaner.

“That was different,” said Guerra, referring to the theft of the aquarium animal. “You don’t hear about a lot of criminals who steal sharks.”

Guerra said he no longer wants to hear about Shannon or anyone stealing anything in his jurisdiction again.

