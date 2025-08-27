Survivors of deadly bleacher collapse voice safety concerns ahead of Kendall County Fair return

BOERNE, Texas – Nearly a year after a set of bleachers collapsed at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, killing one person and injuring 11 others, survivors say they remain skeptical about whether enough has been done to ensure public safety as the fair returns this Friday.

“It was utter chaos,” said a couple who were injured in the collapse and asked to remain anonymous. “No noise, no nothing, just split moment, next thing you know, we’re on the ground,”

The couple, still recovering from injuries sustained in the 2024 collapse, described ongoing pain, including back issues and leg numbness.

They said they have not received any public communication or reassurances from the Kendall County Fair Association regarding changes made to prevent a similar collapse.

“There’s been no public statement to reassure the public of the safety,” the man said. “No indication that a professional contractor rebuilt the bleachers. No assurance that inspections have taken place.”

The Kendall County Fair Association has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

An investigation into the collapse determined that the fair association lacked proper permits at the time, and an independent structural engineer stated, “The collapse of a portion of the upper bleacher structure platform was due to the insufficient ledger-to-pipe post connection.”

The failure of one connection of the bleacher caused other areas to collapse due to increased pressure.

Despite last year’s tragedy, the couple said they’ve witnessed workers assembling bleachers in the same location this week.

However, a spokesperson for the City of Boerne said fair officials have communicated with the city and confirmed that this year, the fair applied for the necessary permits to rebuild the platform that partially collapsed last year.

City inspectors are expected to be on site throughout the week, and no one will be allowed to use the bleachers until the structures pass inspection, the spokesperson said.

“We care more about the safety of others who may be in attendance this year,” said the couple. “We don’t want them to go through what we did.”

They also said they’re considering legal action and hope to vote out current board members overseeing the fair.

“Make things right — or we’re going to make it right for you,” they said.

