Boerne rodeo attendees recall ‘incredible’ community response as bleachers collapse

BOERNE, Texas – A set of bleachers collapsed at the Kendall County Fairgrounds during the Saturday, Aug. 31, rodeo.

Four people were treated for injuries at the arena, and eight were taken to nearby hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, the Boerne Fire Department reported that six of those people had been released from the hospital.

April Cleghorn and Heather Joas were two witnesses of the bleacher collapse.

“All of a sudden, you just heard this boom,” Joas said.

The bleachers collapsed while rodeo attendees were still sitting and standing on them.

“Everybody just starts screaming,” Cleghorn said.

Cleghorn caught the moments immediately after the collapse on camera. She said around 35 men rushed toward the collapsed bleachers, lifting them to help people get out from underneath. One of the men was Kyle Szuck.

“I feel like I was just doing the right thing,” Szuck said. “It feels good to do the right thing. I know we were lifting up a beam so somebody could get up. I think he had the bleachers over his legs, so I know I assisted in that so he could climb out.”

“More men came which was a very heroic decision for all these men to just jump on board.”

The Kendall County Fair was up and running by early Sunday afternoon, but the rodeo, which takes place in the arena where the bleachers collapsed, was postponed.

“We’ve been working with the Kendall County Fire Association, our fire marshals offices, and our emergency management partners to assess the scene,” Assistant Chief Walter Ball with the Boerne Fire Department said. “They’re still working through that investigation, and then they’re also going to work with the association to ensure the stability and safety of the remaining structures on the grounds.”

An engineer will still need to assess the arena before it can re-open.

Many people were shocked, but they were grateful everyone made it out alive. Cleghorn, Joas, and Szuck all still plan on returning to the next rodeo.

“It’s rewarding to know that we live in a community where everybody could come together like that,” Cleghorn said.

“It was amazing to see people just run and quite literally be a pillar of the community and hold up a metal beam!” Joas said.