‘It gets worse every year’: Mother continues fight for justice 6 years after son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – Six years after Barbara Boyd’s son was fatally shot outside a San Antonio nightclub, she continues to visit his gravesite several times a week, hoping, praying and waiting for justice.

Anthony Donnell Clark, 27, was shot and killed Sept. 1, 2019, outside Club Groove on the city’s East Side.

“I’m a mother with a bleeding heart,” Boyd said. “Turn yourself in so I can get justice, and your mind can be at peace.”

San Antonio police said Clark was shot from a distance with a high-powered rifle. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released a motive.

Boyd said she doesn’t know what led to the shooting or who could have wanted to harm her son.

“We have a person who murdered somebody, and that was my son, and if he is still out there on the loose, God forbid, I hope he doesn’t hurt anyone else,” Boyd said.

Despite the years that have passed, Boyd said the pain has only deepened.

“They said it’s going to get better,” she said. “But it doesn’t, it gets worse every year.”

Clark’s memory, she said, is what keeps her going.

“Always happy, always making everybody happy,” Boyd said, smiling.

Boyd hopes renewed attention and a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest will help move the case forward.

When asked what she would say to her son today, Boyd didn’t hesitate.

“Your mother is still fighting for your justice,” she said. “And you keep watching over me like you are.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Read also: