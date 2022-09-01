82º
Police seek help in 2019 cold case of man shot, killed outside nightclub with high-powered rifle

Anthony Donnell Clark was fatally shot 5 years ago outside Club Groove

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Anthony Donnell Clark, 36, was killed on Sept. 1, 2019, outside Club Groove on East Commerce. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are still searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that killed a man outside a nightclub five years ago.

According to police, Anthony Donnell Clark was shot and killed on Sept. 1, 2019, outside Club Groove on East Commerce while standing with a friend.

Police said Clark was shot in the head from a distance with a high-powered rifle, and the same shot wounded his friend. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

