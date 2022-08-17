96º

San Antonio police searching for man accused of killing 6-month-old son

Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide

Emily Ramirez

Suspect wanted in connection to child's death. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man they say killed his 6-month-old son in August 2021.

Police said they were dispatched to a Northeast Side hospital on Aug. 14, 2021, in response to a child with traumatic injuries. Medical staff did not believe the guardian’s story coincided with the infant’s injuries, according to police.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently ruled the infant’s death a homicide. This information led authorities to obtain a warrant for 24-year-old Ronald Williams for a charge of injury to a child/serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, according to police.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD homicide detectives at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7273.

