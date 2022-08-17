San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021.

The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.

Police said Torrez’s head had a gunshot wound.

Family and friends told police he was last seen alive during the early morning hours of Sept. 9 in the 300 block of Fenfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and conviction.

People calling in tips can remain anonymous.