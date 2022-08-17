96º

LIVE

Local News

San Antonio police seek information in September 2021 murder after body found in ditch

Body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, South Side, San Antonio, Murder, Crime Stoppers, Crime
Alvandro Angel Torrez IV - victim (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information to find a suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man in September 2021.

The body of Alvandro Angel Torrez IV was found in a ditch on the South Side in the 1200 block of Wagner on Sept. 9, 2021.

Police said Torrez’s head had a gunshot wound.

Family and friends told police he was last seen alive during the early morning hours of Sept. 9 in the 300 block of Fenfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and conviction.

People calling in tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email