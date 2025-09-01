Skip to main content
Rain icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

North Side home’s roof set on fire after possible lightning strike, San Antonio Fire Department says

A department spokesperson said the fire is under control

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Fire Department seal outside Public Safety Headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The roof of a North Side home was set on fire Sunday evening, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The department responded to a call for a structure fire just after 7:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

A department spokesperson the fire possibly was started by a lightning strike.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

As of 9 p.m., the department described the fire as “under control.”

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos