North Side home’s roof set on fire after possible lightning strike, San Antonio Fire Department says

SAN ANTONIO – The roof of a North Side home was set on fire Sunday evening, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The department responded to a call for a structure fire just after 7:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through Bexar County.

A department spokesperson the fire possibly was started by a lightning strike.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

As of 9 p.m., the department described the fire as “under control.”

