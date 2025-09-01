North Side home’s roof set on fire after possible lightning strike, San Antonio Fire Department says A department spokesperson said the fire is under control San Antonio Fire Department seal outside Public Safety Headquarters. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The roof of a North Side home was set on fire Sunday evening, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
The department responded to a call for a structure fire just after 7:30 p.m. as
thunderstorms rolled through Bexar County.
A department spokesperson the fire possibly was started by a lightning strike.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.
As of 9 p.m., the department described the fire as “under control.”
