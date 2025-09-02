SAPD identifies 5 officers who shot, killed man pointing shotgun at them in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified the five officers who shot at and killed a man in a shooting on the East Side late last week.

According to a Tuesday news release, SAPD officially named the officers and how long they have worked with the department:

Officer Tyler Brown, 7 years of service

Officer Marco Trevino, 5 years of service

Officer Matthew Olivares, 5 years of service

Officer Joseph Orozco, 7 years of service

Officer Steven Flores, 6 years of service

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 in the 800 block of Cherry Street.

In a news conference following the shooting, SAPD Police Chief William McManus said the victim, who was later identified as 41-year-old Jaime Gonzalez, was in an altercation with two drivers near his East Side home.

Gonzalez went home to retrieve a shotgun before firing multiple shots in the air, McManus said.

The Tuesday morning update from police does not directly mention the altercation with the two drivers McManus previously discussed. However, the update states that Gonzalez was “driving erratically” through the neighborhood before he arrived at his home, grabbed a shotgun and fired several shots into the air.

When responding officers arrived, police said Gonzalez pointed the shotgun at them. As a result, the chief said the five officers shot and killed Gonzalez in his backyard.

On Monday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Gonzalez died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner’s office also ruled his death as a homicide.

Gonzalez did not fire gunshots directly at the officers, McManus said on Aug. 29.

Gonzalez had a history of disturbance calls prior to Friday and was alone at the home when the shooting happened, according to the chief.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, there have been seven calls for service to Gonzalez’s Cherry Street home. Records obtained by KSAT show that two of them were disturbance-related.

All of the officers who shot Gonzalez will be placed on administrative duty until further notice, the department said on Tuesday morning.

SAPD’s Shooting Team and the department’s internal affairs team will conduct separate shooting investigations.

The findings of both investigations will then forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, per SAPD protocol.

By KSAT’s count, the Cherry Street shooting is the tenth SAPD shooting so far this year.

