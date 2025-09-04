Grab a scoop of classic Texas flavor with Blue Bell’s latest ice cream

Blue Bell just released its new flavor for the fall season: Classic Pecan Pie Ice Crema.

SAN ANTONIO – Ready for the fall season, but still want to cool off?

Blue Bell is combining the best of both worlds with its latest flavor for fall: Classic Pecan Pie Ice Cream.

Starting Thursday for a limited time only, fans can get a taste of the brown sugar ice cream, mixed with a pecan pie filling, roasted pecans and pieces of pie crust.

Blue Bell wants to celebrate Texas heritage with this flavor, as Pecan pie is the official pie of the state.

“At Blue Bell, we know how to make great-tasting ice cream. And being a Texas-based company, we understand what it takes to be a prize-winning pecan pie. Our Classic Pecan Pie is sure to become your new favorite dessert,” said John Neal Robinson, a general sales manager for Blue Bell

The new flavor will be available in both pints and half-gallon sizes, the ice cream chain said.

Want more Blue Bell goodness? For a limited time only, Homemade in the Shade Ice Cream is available in pint and half-gallon sizes.

This flavor, brought back to stores after a 10-year hiatus, is Blue Bell’s Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with a swirl of chocolate fudge sauce.

