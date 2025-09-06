2 hospitalized after house fire on North Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

The fire happened in the 600 block of East Mistletoe Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized, and two police officers were evaluated on the scene, after a house fire on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Mistletoe Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire officials found flames in the front bedroom of the home, SAFD Battalion Chief Tony Rodriguez told KSAT.

An initial report was that a man was still inside the house, which Rodriguez said caused fire officials to switch into “a quick, aggressive primary search mode.”

Fire officials were able to rescue the man as well as another resident from the flames, Rodriguez stated. They both were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Around 50% of the home was damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

