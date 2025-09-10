North East ISD community honors MacArthur HS teacher’s legacy after sudden death

The North East Independent School District community gathered Tuesday evening to honor the memory of Timothy Kitterman, a beloved MacArthur High School teacher who passed away last week on campus after a medical emergency.

Kitterman died on Thursday during the first period. The school announced his death to students at the start of seventh period that same day, according to an email obtained by KSAT.

Family, friends, colleagues and students filled Grace Point Church to pay tribute to Kitterman’s life and legacy.

Kitterman helped start the American Sign Language program at MacArthur High School nearly 18 years ago, leaving a lasting impact on the school and its students.

Grace Point Church was filled with family, friends, colleagues and students who came to pay tribute to Kitterman’s life and legacy. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Mr. Kitterman was like one of my favorite teachers,” MacArthur senior Jamey Sanchez said. “He was just amazing. He introduced me not only to ASL, but a whole different culture, like deaf culture, and that’s something I’ll always take with me into life.”

Kitterman was an educator for more than 20 years and was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 2019. He also served as an adjunct professor at Our Lady of the Lake University.

“A few things that I will never forget about him is his passion and his love for deaf culture and the language, and just how patient and sincere he was,” said Brooke Morrow, a colleague of Kitterman. “He was an incredible teacher.”

“He cared so much about our program and his students,” MacArthur senior Madison Perez said. “Honestly, ASL was a place for everybody, and it’s just going to be really hard to find somebody else to fill those really big shoes.”

