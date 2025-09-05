North East ISD high school teacher dies on campus after medical emergency

SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher died on Thursday morning, the school’s principal said in an email obtained by KSAT.

In the email, Principal Joaquin Hernandez confirmed that one of the school’s teachers died following a medical emergency during first period.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office told KSAT that the teacher was Timothy Kitterman, 65. Kitterman’s cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

In 2019, Kitterman, an American Sign Language teacher at MacArthur, was named the school’s teacher of the year, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

#theNEISDway --Introducing the MacArthur HS Teacher of the Year, Tim Kitterman! “This is my 20th year teaching, mostly... Posted by North East Independent School District - NEISD on Saturday, April 20, 2019

The announcement was made to students at the beginning of seventh period, according to Hernandez’s email.

In the 2019 social media post, the district quoted Kitterman as having 20 years of experience as an educator.

In an April 2025 post to the district’s website, four of Kitterman’s students went to the Brookdale Hamilton Wolfe Retirement Home to teach a group of adults basic signing skills.

Kitterman was one of the original sign language teachers in the North East Independent School District, according to the district’s 2019 post to Facebook. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Hernandez wrote to MacArthur parents that crisis professionals will be available over the next several days to support students, parents and staff members.

Read more: