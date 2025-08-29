1-year-old dies after being left in hot vehicle, medical examiner says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 1-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle on the far Southwest Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The child was left in a vehicle Thursday in the 12100 block of Parish Drive.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. but has not yet provided an update as of Thursday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read more on KSAT: