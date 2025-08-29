1-year-old dies after being left in hot vehicle, medical examiner says Child was left in a vehicle in the 12100 block of Parish Drive FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 1-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle on the far Southwest Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
The child was left in a vehicle Thursday in the 12100 block of Parish Drive.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. but has not yet provided an update as of Thursday night.
This story is developing. Check back for updates. Read more on KSAT:
