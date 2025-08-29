Skip to main content
Clear icon
96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1-year-old dies after being left in hot vehicle, medical examiner says

Child was left in a vehicle in the 12100 block of Parish Drive

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 1-year-old has died after being left in a hot vehicle on the far Southwest Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The child was left in a vehicle Thursday in the 12100 block of Parish Drive.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. but has not yet provided an update as of Thursday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read more on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos