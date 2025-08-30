ME’s office identifies man who died after altercation turned shooting at East Side hotel

San Antonio police investigating a fatal shooting at a Knights Inn hotel in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, near Interstate 10, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified a man who was shot and killed early Thursday after an altercation at an East Side hotel.

Anthony Watson, 41, was killed in what is being ruled as a homicide after an argument with a 25-year-old woman at the Knights Inn, located in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, near Interstate 10.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m.

The man, later identified as Watson, allegedly lunged toward the woman, according to police. She pulled a gun and shot him multiple times, hitting herself in the arm in the process.

The preliminary police report indicated a history of domestic violence between the woman and Watson, but did not specify their relationship.

The woman left the room and called police. Life-saving measures were attempted on Watson, though he was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. She is not expected to face charges, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the case.

Thursday’s shooting was at least the second this month at the hotel. Last weekend, three San Antonio police officers shot and killed a man during an apparent mental health episode. SAPD identified the officers on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

