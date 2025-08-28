Man dead after altercation turned shooting at East Side hotel, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed early Thursday after an altercation at an East Side hotel, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a Knights Inn located in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, near Interstate 10, just before 1 a.m.

A woman in her 20s said the victim, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was allegedly assaulting her, police said.

At some point during the altercation, the woman pulled a gun and shot the man multiple times, hitting herself in the arm in the process.

After the shooting, the woman was taken by a family member to a house in the 700 block of Carolina Street before being taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Thursday’s shooting was at least the second this month at the hotel.

Last weekend, three San Antonio police officers shot and killed a man during an apparent mental health episode. Those officers were identified by SAPD on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LANGUAGE

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100..

