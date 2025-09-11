San Marcos Police Department warns locals of jury duty scam

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is warning locals of a potential scam in the area.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the department said a student attending Texas State University was a target of a scam.

She was told she missed jury duty and was pressured to click a suspicious email link. She was even instructed to visit the police department after clicking it.

SMPD is reminding the public that they will never call, email or text you for demands of payment when it comes to citations, jury duty or other reasons.

If you receive a call asking for personal information or a text with a suspicious link, SMPD asks that you not engage and instead, report it to their non-emergency line at 512-753-2108.

This is the sixth local scam KSAT has reported in the past three weeks.

