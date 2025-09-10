Kerrville Police Department warns of potential text scams

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department is warning locals of potential scam texts in the area.

According to a post on the KPD Facebook page, text message scams come in several forms with one objective: to get your money.

Some examples on the post included a job recruiting scam, a gift link scam and an “unauthorized use” scam.

All asked the user to click a link or gave them a phone number to call.

KPD asked locals to remember the Five Ps when it comes to scammers:

They will say there’s a problem you need to solve

Tell you about a prize you’ve “won” out of the blue

Pretend to be someone they’re not, such as a well-known company

Pressure you with time limits before you can think it through

Ask for payment in a way you can’t take back, such as gift cards and Bitcoin

If you receive text messages such as these, delete the message and report it as junk.

These kinds of scam messages aren’t limited to Kerrville.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned about text message scams, specifically job recruiting scams, in a press release last December.

This is the fifth local scam KSAT has reported in the past three weeks.

