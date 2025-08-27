Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential scam calls

The Gonzales County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a potential scam in the area.

Officials stated in a Facebook post that individuals claiming to be members of the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Department may be calling residents and requesting donations.

The post said that they do not solicit donations, and if you receive a call like this, you should hang up. You are advised not to give your financial or banking information.

This is not the only possible deception case in the Texas area. Last week, sheriffs from Atascosa and Comal County reported that scammers had been targeting their residents.

