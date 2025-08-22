Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Comal County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

The sheriff’s office said it will never ask for payments over the phone

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is warning about scam calls (Troy Police Department)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam that is making the rounds.

The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling people pretending to be law enforcement, according to a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

The scammers attempt to receive payments for non-existent arrest warrants, the post stated.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers also say an arrest warrant could be issued if payment is not made.

To further convince residents, callers may mention the names of deputies who work at the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said the sheriff’s office would not take payments for warrants over the phone.

Contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 to report these types of scams.

Earlier this week, the Atascosca County Sheriff’s Office also warned its residents of a similar scam.

Related Coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos