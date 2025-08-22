Comal County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is warning about scam calls

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam that is making the rounds.

The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling people pretending to be law enforcement, according to a Facebook post.

The scammers attempt to receive payments for non-existent arrest warrants, the post stated.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers also say an arrest warrant could be issued if payment is not made.

To further convince residents, callers may mention the names of deputies who work at the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said the sheriff’s office would not take payments for warrants over the phone.

Contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 to report these types of scams.

Earlier this week, the Atascosca County Sheriff’s Office also warned its residents of a similar scam.

