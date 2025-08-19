Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about potential scam calls in the area.

Individuals claiming to be Atascosa County officials may be calling residents and telling them that there are warrants out for their arrest and that they need to pay a fine to avoid being taken into custody.

The official Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said these calls are scams, and if you receive a call like this, do not pay the person on the other line.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will never:

Call to tell someone they have a warrant

Demand payment for anything under any circumstances

Ask for financial information

You are advised to hang up if you receive a call like this.

If you have questions, you can call the department’s non-emergency number at 830-769-3424 and press option one. This will take you to a real deputy, ACSO said.

