Beware of scam texts: Texas DMV alerts drivers to fraudulent toll collection messages

SAN ANTONIO – Texas officials are once again warning drivers about fraudulent toll notices.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states that individuals posing as “TxDMV” or “Texas DMV” are trying to collect unpaid toll fees.

According to the DMV, if you receive a text message from anyone claiming to be from “TxDMV” or “Texas DMV,” it is not a legitimate text message.

A spokesperson for the DMV told KSAT the department does not operate toll roads or manage collections. They will never ask you to pay toll fees.

The DMV said clicking any links in the messages could put you at risk for identity theft or even financial loss.

You can report any messages like these to the FBI.

Other toll road operators in Texas have issued similar warnings.

Earlier this year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and TxTag put out a similar warning.

At that time, TxDOT and TxTag said fake scam texts were asking people for payment or risk vehicle registration suspension.

TxTag scams (KSAT)

