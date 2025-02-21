Scam texts: TxDOT warns of fake TxTag toll notices

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been prompted by a text message to settle a toll fee, you’re in the company of many others facing similar scams.

TxTag and the Texas Department of Transportation are warning people about an increase in smishing scams, where fraudsters posing as TxTag send text messages asking for payment.

The messages are asking people to pay by a certain date “to avoid heavy fines” and the suspension of their vehicle registration. The message then asks people to make a payment via a link.

TxTag and TxDOT said they are aware of the scam and are working to dismantle fraudulent websites associated with them.

Here’s what else you should know about toll transactions and how to report scams.

TxDOT won’t ask for payment over the phone

TxDOT said TxTag does not send emails or SMS messages regarding unpaid balances.

TxTag communicates with customers through email, text, and outbound phone calls but does not use text messages for final payment reminders or past-due balances, according to TxDOT.

Legitimate text messages from TxTag will come from the number “22498.”

Emails and texts are sent to the email address and phone number provided by customers in their account settings. To receive these communications from TxTag, customers must opt into email and text notifications.

If customers are unsure about their notification preferences, they can log into their TxTag online account or contact customer service for confirmation.

How to report the scam

Customers who suspect a phone call, email, or text message might be a scam should reach out directly to TxTag customer service at TxTag.org or by calling 1-888-468-9824.

Those who believe they’ve received a fraudulent text can report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

TxTag accounts switched in December

TxTag user accounts, once managed by TxDOT, are now managed by the Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA).

The agreement was approved on Nov. 9, 2024. HCTRA started servicing all accounts by Dec. 2, 2024.

TxTag said anyone with questions on payment on toll transactions on or after Nov. 9 can contact HCTRA Customer Service at hctra.org or 281-875-EASY (3279).

Amid the switch, KXAN reported in January that more than a million TxTag customers had not yet been transferred, leaving $57 million in unpaid balances.

Those who had a positive balance with TxDOT before the transition to HCTRA should receive a refund.