Be wary of these scams when shopping for Labubus

SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 24: Pop Mart's Labubu vinyl plush figures are on display at a Pop Mart store on May 24, 2025 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

As scammers usually target current trends and products, some consumers have found themselves falling victim to scams when shopping for Labubus.

The popular plush toys from China have taken the world by storm, generating $1.8 billion in revenue for their manufacturer, Pop Mark.

The hot item has become increasingly difficult to purchase both in stores and online.

According to CNN, only 5% of Labubu products are available to purchase directly from Pop Mark’s website, and there are over 19,000 results for Labubu merchandise on eBay.

With many scammers capitalizing on the popularity of counterfeit merchandise and fake websites, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said they have received 71 reports of Labubu-related scams.

The BBB said several consumers either received counterfeit products or didn’t receive anything at all.

Given the product’s scarcity, the BBB has outlined some tips to avoid scams and counterfeit products when shopping online:

Shop from reputable retailers : Retail stores you are familiar with are less likely to sell counterfeit merchandise. The BBB has a list of trusted online businesses : Retail stores you are familiar with are less likely to sell counterfeit merchandise. The BBB has a list of trusted online businesses here

Be careful with sponsored ads : Scammers can take advantage of sponsored or promoted ad spots on search engines and social media. Ensure you’re on a : Scammers can take advantage of sponsored or promoted ad spots on search engines and social media. Ensure you’re on a secure website before making a purchase. Highly discounted merchandise, especially for in-demand items, should be viewed with caution.

Read customer reviews : Online reviews and comments can help you understand how the seller conducts business and better legitimize the purchase with proof from other customers.

Use secure and traceable payment methods : It should be a red flag if any website asks you to pay with a peer-to-peer payment app like PayPal, Cash App or Venmo. Credit card purchases typically offer additional protection if you are scammed.

Do your research: If you are still unsure, search up the website name and “scam” or check to see if the site has any reports on the : If you are still unsure, search up the website name and “scam” or check to see if the site has any reports on the BBB Scam Tracker

If you believe you may have been scammed, you can make a report on the BBB Scam Tracker to warn others.

