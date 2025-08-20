Consumer Product Safety Commission warns of fake Labubu dolls posing choking hazard to children

SAN ANTONIO – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning shoppers that fake Labubu dolls could pose a serious safety concern.

The counterfeit dolls, known as “Lafufus,” are being sold as plush figures and keychains, which are small enough to pose a choking hazard to children.

The CPSC stated that the knockoff dolls can also break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can pose choking hazards. However, no injuries have been reported.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal and have no place in American homes,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

CPSC investigators have identified multiple shipments of the lookalike dolls attempting to enter the U.S. from China. Investigators requested the seizure of thousands of units after confirming the toys were hazardous and violated federal regulations.

The CPSC is urging consumers to follow these guidelines when shopping for Labubu dolls:

Look out for bargains. If something seems too good to be true, it’s probably not an authentic Labubu doll.

The doll is in the details - Authentic products feature nine teeth, a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a scannable QR code linking to its site, and, for newer editions, a subtle UV stamp on one foot. Counterfeits will often have overly bright colors and the wrong number of teeth.

Know the seller. Buy only from trusted stores or online marketplaces.

Check the labels. If a toy has small parts, look out for choking hazard warnings and independent safety certification marks.

If you suffer an injury due to one of these products, make sure to report it to the CPSC.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a similar warning. If you encounter scams like this, you can also make a report on the BBB Scam Tracker.

