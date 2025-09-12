Man dead after double shooting near East Side sports bar, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting near a sports bar on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Two officers were parked near Rigsby Avenue and Covington Road when they heard gunshots. They later found the two men wounded behind Vibe Sports Bar and Grill in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

One man was shot in the leg, and the other in the torso. Both men were taken to the hospital.

The man shot in the torso later died, police said.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unknown.

SAPD detectives are investigating.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD and will update this as we learn more.

