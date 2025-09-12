Man in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on a Southwest Side highway early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 35 south near the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway access road. An exact address is unknown at this time.

Recommended Videos

The man was allegedly speeding just before crashing into the 18-wheeler, police said.

As a result of the crash, the man’s vehicle rolled off the highway. He was extracted from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

The main lanes of the highway were reopening as of 5 a.m.; however, the access road near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Palo Alto Road remains closed.

Traffic investigators are investigating.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: