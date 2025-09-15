Chona E on what Hispanic Heritage Month means to her and her next show in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From social media skits to packed comedy venues across the country, Chona E is turning laughs into a movement.

The San Antonio native and Southwest High School graduate, who calls herself a “South Sider through and through,” has gained national attention with her stand-up comedy and online characters.

“This is my roots. I was born and raised here,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to Southwest because of who I am today.”

Chona E first gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic when her videos started pulling in millions of views and thousands of comments from fans who found her characters, such as Doña E, instantly relatable.

“I think the most beautiful part of playing these characters is I feel like that part of our culture is dying,” she said. “We grew up very raw, in your face, with those tios and tias who are going to tell you like it is. That’s why the audience resonates so much with those characters.”

Her work is more than entertainment, she said—it’s also about setting an example for her daughters, who are watching her build a career.

“I can’t stop, because they want to see how does mom get there,” she said. “When they are in that journey of life that we know can be very difficult, I want them to know mom pushed through too, and I can too.”

While her schedule is keeping her on the road, Chona E has only one show planned in San Antonio this year, set for Nov. 8, at the Woodlawn Theatre. She said she’s ready to deliver for her hometown crowd.

“I know this can be over tomorrow, and I just bask in every moment,” she said. “I’m grateful for every single moment that I have.”

