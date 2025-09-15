Experts warn rise in cyberattacks poses risk to security systems nationwide

SAN ANTONIO – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District shut down campuses for most of the week after officials discovered ransomware in the district’s servers, raising concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in schools.

District officials said the malware could impact key safety and security systems, including security cameras, the phone network and visitor management technology.

“It’s an up-and-coming online criminal activity where basically your network and computers get infected with malware,” said Max Kilger, a professor of practice in cybersecurity at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “That malware then typically encrypts your data, your programs, everything on your hard drive and then demands a ransom.”

Instead of cash, Kilger said criminals usually demand cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, which is normally harder to trace. The warning signs of an attack can include frozen computer screens, takeover pop-ups or countdown clocks demanding payment.

While large organizations often have information technology departments or cybersecurity software in place, Kilger said individuals and smaller businesses are also vulnerable.

Kilger advised everyday users to remain cautious about opening email attachments, clicking on suspicious links or visiting unverified websites.

According to Norton Ransomware Protection, ransomware attacks surged 50% in the final three months of 2024. The FBI advises against paying a ransom, noting that victims may not regain access to their files and could be targeted again.

Experts’ overall message is to stay alert, back up your computers, and exercise caution before clicking.

