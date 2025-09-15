Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for a missing 67-year-old man last seen on the Northwest Side.

Oscar Valdez Jr. was last seen around 4 a.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of West Elsmere Place near Warner Avenue, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, DPS said.

Valdez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 260 pounds. DPS said he has gray hair and green eyes.

Valdez was last seen wearing glasses, khaki pants and black shoes, DPS stated.

DPS noted that a 2009 green Toyota Camry with Texas license plate #TRC3101 may be involved in Valdez’s disappearance. It’s unclear whether that was the vehicle he was last seen in.

Contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7660 if you have information on Valdez’s whereabouts.

