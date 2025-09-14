Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man who died after rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake identified

ME’s office identified man as John Hernandez, 78

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Man who died after rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake identified (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died after a rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake in late July.

John Hernandez, 78, died on July 31 after a former SeaWorld lifeguard attempted to save him when she noticed him struggling in the water. She said another bystander jumped into the water to help her carry Hernandez to higher ground.

Recommended Videos

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and other emergency responders arrived on the scene and began performing chest compressions on Hernandez.

The former lifeguard told KSAT that first responders had said they found a pulse on Hernandez.

An SAFD spokesperson said Hernandez had been taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Man dies after dramatic rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos