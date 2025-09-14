Man who died after rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who died after a rescue attempt at Woodlawn Lake in late July.

John Hernandez, 78, died on July 31 after a former SeaWorld lifeguard attempted to save him when she noticed him struggling in the water. She said another bystander jumped into the water to help her carry Hernandez to higher ground.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and other emergency responders arrived on the scene and began performing chest compressions on Hernandez.

The former lifeguard told KSAT that first responders had said they found a pulse on Hernandez.

An SAFD spokesperson said Hernandez had been taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

