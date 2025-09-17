Boerne Police Department warns of potential utility scam

The Boerne Police Department is warning about a potential utility scam

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department is warning about a potential scam in the area.

According to a Facebook post, scammers are posing as the City of Boerne and calling consumers to claim they have past due utility payments.

The scammers pressure payment within 15 minutes or risk having utility services discontinued. Owners are then asked to go to Walmart to make a payment, the post said.

The Boerne Police Department stated that the city will never request payment for utility bills over the phone.

The phone number these fake calls are coming from is 210-353-2222, according to the post. Do not answer any call you get from this number.

The police department said that scammers often change their phone numbers.

During regular business hours, customers can talk to Boerne Utilities at 830-249-9511, option one, to speak with a representative.

The post said Boerne Utility scam calls can be reported to the Boerne Police Department at 830-249-8645.

This is the latest local scam KSAT has been following over the past few weeks.

