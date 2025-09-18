Sam Houston High School cosmetology students invite community to brand new hair salon

Cosmetology students at Sam Houston High School will be offering free services this weekend to the community.

It is the grand opening of their salon services available for the new 2025-2026 school year.

Students are inviting the community to tour the salon and learn more about the services offered during the school year at low costs.

The program helps train high school students so that they are ready to take the certification test at the end of their senior year.

The Hurricane Salon offers things like color for under $65, a cut for under $15, and hair and scalp treatments for under $12. Appointments are necessary.

Students work under the supervision of a teacher. The program is also offered at Brackenridge, Burbank and Lanier High Schools.

Once students receive their license, they are able to look for a job as a cosmetologist.

The Hurricane Salon open house is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 4635 East Houston Street at the Career and Technical Education Building.