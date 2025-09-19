SMU and TCU put fierce football rivalry aside, join in celebration of Camp Mystic flood victim

Lila Bonner was killed in the Hill Country floods. She went missing from Camp Mystic on Friday, July 4, 2025.

FORT WORTH, Texas – One of the Lone Star State’s most storied and hotly contested college football rivalries will be renewed on Saturday.

Before the two do battle on the gridiron — for perhaps the final time for a long time — Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University put their metroplex melee on the backburner on Thursday.

In a social media post, TCU’s football account, in conjunction with SMU, released a somber reminder and memorial for Lila Bonner, a 9-year-old Camp Mystic attendee who was killed in the devastating Hill Country flooding on July 4.

According to the post, Bonner’s father, Blake, attended TCU. Her mother, Caitlin, went to SMU.

“Lila was the heart of a ‘house divided’ — proudly donning TCU purple and SMU red and blue, a true reflection of her family’s split loyalties," the social media post read, in part. “Red and blue made purple in Lila’s world, uniting us all in her memory.”

The post also remarked on Bonner’s love of animals and “Lila’s Light,“ an animal rescue service established in her name.

“Join us in honoring this incredible young girl who loved both teams and brought light to everyone around her,” the post continued. “Together, let’s show that even in rivalry, we can unite for a cause greater than the game.”

The Mustangs (2-1) and Horned Frogs (2-0) will meet for the 104th time at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The matchup is set to air on ESPN2.

