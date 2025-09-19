Teen injured in Uvalde drive-by shooting; 17-year-old in custody, police say

Multiple agencies respond to a drive-by shooting of a juvenile in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

UVALDE, Texas – A 17-year-old was taken into custody after another teen sustained serious injuries in a drive-by shooting, according to Uvalde police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South High Street, where police said they found a teenage boy injured by gunfire.

Investigators believe the boy was riding a scooter when he was shot by another person in a passing vehicle.

Police said the boy was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities executed a warrant for a 17-year-old male suspect in the 800 block of Wilson Street. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators also recovered a firearm and ”other evidence possibly linked to other criminal offenses,” police said.

Additional charges are pending for the suspect, who has not been identified. Police said other people may face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

