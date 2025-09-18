Investigators share details about vehicle used to flee scene of fatal Northwest Side shooting

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators hope that sharing details about a vehicle, which was used to flee the scene of a deadly Northwest Side shooting, could lead to an arrest.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on July 5 at the Oakstone Apartments in the 2600 block of Northeast Loop 410.

Israel Uriegas, 38, died of at least one gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

In a Thursday news release, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers said Uriegas was sitting in a vehicle when he was approached by four people who demanded the car.

A gunman shot Uriegas and then fled in a black Kia Soul with the three other people, the release stated.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Uriegas was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene between two vehicles.

The Kia Soul had a Texas license plate with #RBF4520, police and Crime Stoppers said. The vehicle was allegedly stolen in the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Road and was driven around for a couple of days before the shooting.

The release said that the Kia Soul was seen just before 9:30 a.m. on July 4 on East Houston Street near Highway Drive. On the day of the shooting, the vehicle was on Foster Road near Interstate 10 around 1 a.m.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

