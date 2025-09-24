San Antonio mother confronts man who tried to steal her car with 5-year-old inside

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is speaking out after a man tried to steal her car Monday morning with her 5-year-old daughter still inside.

Lisa Hummer said she was dropping off her 1-year-old twins at a daycare near Timberhill Drive and Grissom Road when the attempted car theft happened.

She had left her daughter, Nova, in the vehicle — a routine move during the brief drop-off — but this time, she said she forgot to lock the doors.

“I was screaming at him, ‘My kid is in the car!’ probably 10 times,” Hummer said.

Security footage appears to show a man entering the vehicle as Hummer was walking back from the daycare’s front door. She immediately ran to confront him.

“I stared him straight in the face while he was in my car, trying to take it and my child,” she said.

Despite the thief’s attempts to reverse and drive away, Hummer said she stood in front of the car, refusing to back down.

“I was preparing for [being run over], but I didn’t care,” she said. “I was going to do whatever it took to keep him from taking her.”

WATCH BELOW: Security footage shows attempted carjacking with child in car

Hummer, who said it’s difficult to manage infant twins who can’t walk yet, explained that leaving her daughter in the car during the short drop-off is routine, but not locking the door wasn’t.

“It’s hard with twins who can’t walk yet to take them both out at the same time,” she said.

Hummer said her mistake of being in a rush is a wake-up call.

“Immediate panic, I just ran over there, no hesitation. I just wanted to stand in front of it,” Hummer said.

Her desperate calls for her child worked because she said the thief looked at her, then looked in the back seat, and eventually got out of the car before running away.

When asked if she had a message for the man who tried to steal her car, she responded, “Thank you for getting out; I hope they catch you and that you won’t do this again.”

San Antonio police are investigating the case.

