Christian organization strives to send as many at-risk youth on free camp adventures

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side youth center in the 78207 zip code is hoping to give as many at-risk teens as possible the opportunity to go on a free camp adventure, an experience several of those teens have never had before.

Houston Beaty is the director of City Life for high school and middle school kids. It is a branch of a larger organization, South Texas Youth for Christ.

“City Life is a home for students in this community,” he said. “We are open every Wednesday, Thursday and Monday for middle and high school students as well as teen parents.”

He said this center, located at 1301 Colima Street, is a place for these children to come and belong.

“They can come and hang out, get a free meal, play some games and hopefully meet a healthy mentor,” he said. “We love this area, but this area does have a lot of challenges. It is the most policed zip code, our leadership have found that there’s a $13,000 median household income, and we are surrounded by government housing.”

The thing that has kept the organization strong in its mission to change the lives of troubled teens is its strong bond and partnership with parents and families.

“One of the most quotable things we have heard is, ‘No one ever asked me how I was doing.’ And the only person who does ask them is CPS,” Beaty said. “We love CPS, and we partner with them, but that is something we are fighting against. Each student deserves to feel loved and to be cared for in this way.”

One of those students who is now working for the organization is Zade Galindo, 19.

“I grew up on the west side,” he said. “My father wasn’t in the picture, and it was a very abusive household. In the community, there was a lot of gang activity, so I didn’t have a place to really fit in.”

Galindo said that it was then that his uncle introduced him to City Life.

“I was nervous at first, but I was tired of everything I was going through, so I was down for anything at that point,” Galindo said. “Most of the men in my life had left, but the men who I met here actually stayed.”

Because of this organization, Galindo said he can now help other teens like him believe in a better tomorrow.

“I used to be fill(ed) with anger,” he said. “Angry at the world. Angry at men. But now, I have been able to show grace to people. I want the kids I meet here to know that they are not alone. I don’t have all of the answers, but I am here to go through what they are going through with them.”

The organization serves about 500 students aged 13 to 19 years old, and they are in the final stretch of raising enough funds for the majority of those students to enjoy a free camp getaway at Camp Zephyr.

“It is a retreat that get(s) these kids involved with City Life and Camp,” he said. “It is a fun place to escape and meet healthy adults and foster community. A lot of these kids have never left this neighborhood, so giving them this fun experience helps with their mental health.”

Their goal is to raise approximately $5,000, where each student without a scholarship costs an average of $500, and each student with a scholarship can range between $200 and $300.

Those funds would include transportation, the camp activities, food, lodging and more.

If you would like to help bring a brighter tomorrow to teens in difficult circumstances, visit the organization’s website.