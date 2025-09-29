Smart Money Flow seminar aims to empower San Antonians’ finances

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians who want to take charge of their finances now have an opportunity to learn about and access resources on how to build credit and chart a pathway to financial success at the Smart Money Flow seminar this Tuesday.

The event, hosted by The Entrepreneurial World, aims to show families and local entrepreneurs how to ask the right questions and connect with opportunities.

“I want people to see the pathway to understand their own finances, and have the courage and know-how to do three things: start, build and grow a business. If the resources don’t exist, there’s a need — so we build it," said Washington Navarro, founder and CEO of The Entrepreneurial World.

Some of the topics to be discussed include vision, personal and business finances, credit, management, accounting and technology, among others.

The Smart Money Flow event will be held at the SAWS headquarters (2800 US Hwy 281 N) on Tuesday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with various topics discussed throughout the day.

You can register to attend here.

