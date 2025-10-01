Kingsbury woman killed in rollover crash in Guadalupe County, DPS says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A woman has died after a rollover crash in Guadalupe County last week, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KSAT.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday on Farm-to-Market Road 1150 near U.S. Highway 90, which is east of Seguin.

Authorities said preliminary information indicated a woman — later identified as Addie Lasseter, 22, of Kingsbury — was traveling southbound in a white Lincoln Navigator before she veered off the road and rolled over through a fence line.

DPS said Lasseter was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lasseter suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after the crash. She was later pronounced deceased, DPS said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

