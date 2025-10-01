Man hit, killed by vehicle on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a Southwest Side road, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South General McMullen Drive.

Recommended Videos

An SAPD preliminary report said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was not using a crosswalk when crossing the street.

The victim was hit by the vehicle, which was traveling southbound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

SAPD said the driver was not facing any charges.

The victim’s identity is pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Read more: