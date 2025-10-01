Man arrested, accused of stabbing his brother on Southwest Side, police say

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Shoreview Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation on the Southwest Side, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Shoreview Place, not far from Medina Base Road.

Officers had responded to a call for a cutting and found a 33-year-old man — who SAPD described in the report as the victim — outside.

The victim told officers that his brother had stabbed him during an altercation, according to the report.

At some point, the 37-year-old man stabbed his brother in the lower back, SAPD said.

The siblings were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Police said the suspect was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

